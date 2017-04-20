Phoenix debuts a new track in Sofia Coppola’s Calvin Klein commercial

French electro-indie rockers Phoenix have contributed a sultry new song to soundtrack a Calvin Klein underwear commercial. The track’s title is unknown, but it is a promising fit for a star-studded ad campaign that features Rashida Jones, Kirsten Dunst and Lauren Hutton. Check out the dazzling tease above.

This is the second track we’ve heard from Phoenix as we await official word about a follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!. Recently, the band teased a song called “J-Boy” when they announced their first round of tour dates in almost three years. The trek includes headlining performances at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, New York’s Governors Ball, and Toronto’s Field Trip Festival.

As for the Calvin Klein clip, it’s directed by Sofia Coppola, who is married to Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars. The group has been prominently featured on soundtracks for several of her cinematic endeavors, including 2013’s The Bling Ring and Lost in Translation a decade earlier.