On June 9th, Phoenix will return with their first album in four years, Ti Amo. Today, they’ve shared its lead single, a strutting and synth-speckled cut called “J-Boy”. Stream it down below.
In addition, the French indie pop outfit has offered up more details on Ti Amo, which guitarist Laurent Brancowitz has likened to “summer and Italian discos.” The Bankrupt! follow-up is heavily inspired by a romanticized vision of Italy and built around “simple, pure emotions: love, desire, lust, and innocence.”
“It’s also a record about our European, Latin roots, a fantasized version of Italy,” the band explains in a press release, “a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”
Phoenix have a lengthy run of tour dates scheduled for the next few months in support of the new album.
Ti Amo Artwork:
Ti Amo Tracklist:
01. J-Boy
02. Ti Amo
03. Tuttifrutti
04. Fior Di Latte
05. Lovelife
06. Goodbye Soleil
07. Fleur De Lys
08. Role Model
09. Via Veneto
10. Telefono
In related news, Phoenix continue to map out their supporting world tour, including a show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl for Mac DeMarco.
Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore *
05/13- Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +
06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %
06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (Live 105 BFD)
06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91x Valley View Casino Center (XFest)
06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +
06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +&
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/01 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes
07/12-16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival
07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues
07/16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/22 – Roma, IT @ Rock in Roma
08/06 – Bandola, FR @ Lunallena Festival
08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival
08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest
08/12-13 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Fest
08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum
08/18-20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/18-20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
09/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
09/02 – Dublin, IR @ Electric Picnic
09/24 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
09/25 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
09/28 – Luxembourg @ Rockhalle
09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area
09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
* = w/ Whitney
+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs
% = w/ Miike Snow
& = w/ Mac DeMarco