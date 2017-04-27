On June 9th, Phoenix will return with their first album in four years, Ti Amo. Today, they’ve shared its lead single, a strutting and synth-speckled cut called “J-Boy”. Stream it down below.

In addition, the French indie pop outfit has offered up more details on Ti Amo, which guitarist Laurent Brancowitz has likened to “summer and Italian discos.” The Bankrupt! follow-up is heavily inspired by a romanticized vision of Italy and built around “simple, pure emotions: love, desire, lust, and innocence.”

“It’s also a record about our European, Latin roots, a fantasized version of Italy,” the band explains in a press release, “a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”

Phoenix have a lengthy run of tour dates scheduled for the next few months in support of the new album.

Ti Amo Artwork:

Ti Amo Tracklist:

01. J-Boy

02. Ti Amo

03. Tuttifrutti

04. Fior Di Latte

05. Lovelife

06. Goodbye Soleil

07. Fleur De Lys

08. Role Model

09. Via Veneto

10. Telefono

In related news, Phoenix continue to map out their supporting world tour, including a show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl for Mac DeMarco.

Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore *

05/13- Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +

06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +

06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (Live 105 BFD)

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91x Valley View Casino Center (XFest)

06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +

06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +&

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/01 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes

07/12-16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival

07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods

07/22 – Roma, IT @ Rock in Roma

08/06 – Bandola, FR @ Lunallena Festival

08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival

08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest

08/12-13 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Fest

08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum

08/18-20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/18-20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

09/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival

09/02 – Dublin, IR @ Electric Picnic

09/24 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

09/25 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

09/28 – Luxembourg @ Rockhalle

09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area

09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

* = w/ Whitney

+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs

% = w/ Miike Snow

& = w/ Mac DeMarco