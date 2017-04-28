Menu
Pixies perform “Bel Esprit” on Conan — watch

In support of the iconic alternative rock band's latest LP, Head Carrier

on April 28, 2017, 10:10am
Despite releasing their most recent album, Head Carrier, all the way back in September, Pixies had yet to appear on a late night program in support of the effort. (Perhaps that had something to do with guitarist Joey Santiago’s recent stint in rehab?) That changed last night when Conan scored a coup by welcoming Black Francis and the band on for a performance of “Bel Espirt”. You can check out the replay below, or if you’re having trouble with the video embed, you can watch it here.

(Read: The Highs and Lows of Pixies)

Pixies are out on the road for a massive tour that already stretches into October. Along the way, they’ll hit up festivals like Shaky KneesLollapalooza Paris, and Oya Festival. Their complete itinerary — which includes shows alongside Sunflower Bean, Mitski, Public Access TV, and Cymbals Eat Guitars — can be found here.

