UK goddess PJ Harvey is in New York this week to be one of the first headlining acts at Brooklyn’s newest venue, Brooklyn Steel. Her show is actually tonight (stay tuned for our review, wink wink), but she got into town a bit early to make her first US TV appearance since 2011. Together with her 10-piece backing band, Harvey supported her Grammy-nominated album The Hope Six Demolition Project with a performance of “The Community of Hope” on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the replay above.

Following tonight’s gig at Brooklyn Steel, Harvey will head south for several more shows before ending up on the West Coast come early May. She’ll then return to the States in July for a couple more dates and festival appearances. See her full itinerary below.

PJ Harvey 2017 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

04/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/24 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

04/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention

05/02 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

05/05 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU

05/07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/19 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

07/21 – Vienna, VA @ WolfTrap

08/03-05 – Luhmühlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/04-06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/07-08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Internernational Festival

08/09-16 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival

08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

08/14 – Randers, DK @ Vaerket

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/19-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

08/25 – Turin, IT @ TODAYS Festival

08/26 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine