UK goddess PJ Harvey is in New York this week to be one of the first headlining acts at Brooklyn’s newest venue, Brooklyn Steel. Her show is actually tonight (stay tuned for our review, wink wink), but she got into town a bit early to make her first US TV appearance since 2011. Together with her 10-piece backing band, Harvey supported her Grammy-nominated album The Hope Six Demolition Project with a performance of “The Community of Hope” on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the replay above.
Following tonight’s gig at Brooklyn Steel, Harvey will head south for several more shows before ending up on the West Coast come early May. She’ll then return to the States in July for a couple more dates and festival appearances. See her full itinerary below.
PJ Harvey 2017 Tour Dates:
04/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
04/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/24 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
04/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention
05/02 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
05/05 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU
05/07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/19 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
07/21 – Vienna, VA @ WolfTrap
08/03-05 – Luhmühlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/04-06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/07-08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Internernational Festival
08/09-16 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival
08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
08/14 – Randers, DK @ Vaerket
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/19-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
08/25 – Turin, IT @ TODAYS Festival
08/26 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine