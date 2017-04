Photo by Ben Kaye

To coincide with the launch of her latest North American tour, PJ Harvey has pressed a 7-inch single featuring two new songs. The A-side is called “A Dog Called Money”, and earlier this morning, Lauren Laverne premiered the song on BBC Radio 6’s airwaves, as SPIN points out. You can listen to it here (scroll to the 1:52:36 mark).

Last year brought the release of Harvey’s first new album in five years, The Hope Six Demolition Project.