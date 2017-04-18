Poliça are participating in this year’s Record Store Day by releasing a pair of new songs. We heard one of them, the Spank Rock-featuring “Still Counts”, earlier this month. Now, the Minneapolis synthpop outfit has unboxed the second in “Lipstick Stains”.

Whereas its predecessor saw the band scale harsher sonic territories, this latest offering is a return to form for Poliça. It’s a pillowy and ambient number, softened by piano and some surprisingly mellow guest contributions from German techno producer Boys Noize.

Hear it down below.

“Lipstick Stains” b/w “Still Counts will be available on April 22nd as a limited edition 7-inch. The band’s last full-length was 2016’s United Crushers.