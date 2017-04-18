Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Poliça share dreamy new song “Lipstick Stains” featuring Boys Noize — listen

One of two tracks Poliça have up their sleeves for Record Store Day 2017

by
on April 18, 2017, 3:00pm
0 comments

Poliça are participating in this year’s Record Store Day by releasing a pair of new songs. We heard one of them, the Spank Rock-featuring “Still Counts”, earlier this month. Now, the Minneapolis synthpop outfit has unboxed the second in “Lipstick Stains”.

Whereas its predecessor saw the band scale harsher sonic territories, this latest offering is a return to form for Poliça. It’s a pillowy and ambient number, softened by piano and some surprisingly mellow guest contributions from German techno producer Boys Noize.

Hear it down below.

“Lipstick Stains” b/w “Still Counts will be available on April 22nd as a limited edition 7-inch. The band’s last full-length was 2016’s United Crushers.

Previous Story
FX’s Fargo Has a Formula and Noah Hawley Isn’t Breaking It
No comments
More Stories