Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Poliça share new song “Still Counts” featuring Spank Rock — listen

A preview of the group's upcoming Record Store Day release

by
on April 10, 2017, 11:40am
0 comments

Photo by Jonathan Weiner

Minneapolis natives Poliça have returned today with a new song called “Still Counts”. The track serves as the first piece of new material since their 2016 album, United Crushers, and easily sounds harsher and more intense than anything else on that LP. Along with grinding, industrial synths, Baltimore rapper Spank Rock drops in a few guest lines.

Stream it down below.

“Still Counts” is taken from a new, limited edition 7-inch due out on Record Store Day (April 22nd).

“Lipstick Stains” b/w “Still Counts” Artwork:

polica Poliça share new song Still Counts featuring Spank Rock listen

 

Previous Story
Things end where they begin in Twin Peaks’ video for “Wanted You” — watch
Next Story
Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gets a two-season order from Amazon
No comments
More Stories