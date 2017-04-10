Photo by Jonathan Weiner

Minneapolis natives Poliça have returned today with a new song called “Still Counts”. The track serves as the first piece of new material since their 2016 album, United Crushers, and easily sounds harsher and more intense than anything else on that LP. Along with grinding, industrial synths, Baltimore rapper Spank Rock drops in a few guest lines.

Stream it down below.

“Still Counts” is taken from a new, limited edition 7-inch due out on Record Store Day (April 22nd).

“Lipstick Stains” b/w “Still Counts” Artwork: