Indie rock veterans Portugal. The Man have unveiled plans to release a new album entitled Woodstock. The band’s eight studio full-length will hit shelves and streaming services on June 16th via Atlantic Records.

The band had spent the three years since 2013’s Evil Friends working on an album entitled Gloomin + Doomin, but never felt satisfied with the tracks they had recorded. On a trip home to Wasilla, Alaska, singer John Gourley received some fatherly tough love that kick-started his musical drive. “What’s taking so long to finish the album?” Gourley dad said, according to a press release. “Isn’t that what bands do? Write songs and then put them out?”

Gourley also discovered his father’s ticket stub for the legendary 1969 Woodstock festival, and coupled with those words of wisdom, PTM was re-inspired. They trashed everything about Gloomin + Doomin and set about creating a record that seeks to inspire people to do something about the “avalanche of flaming biohazard material sliding down a mountain of used needles into a canyon full of rat feces” that is our current world. Helping them on the backend of things was longtime producing partner Casey Bates along with Mike D of Beastie Boys, Danger Mouse, and John Hill.

The band previously teased the album with the lead single, “Feel It Still”, and have today shared another new track. Called “Number One”, the song is a collaboration with R&B artist Son Little and also samples “Freedom” by the late Richie Havens. As the group sings Havens’ original lyrics, “Sometimes I feel like a motherless child/ a long way from my home,” the effect is particularly haunting when combined with the music video’s visuals. Meanwhile, the song’s trippy video depicts young children who are mesmerized by screens as they are simultaneously illuminated by bright multi-colored lights. Watch it below.

Pre-orders are going on now. PTM have already announced a run of tour dates supporting the release that includes stops at Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees and FPSF. Find their updated itinerary ahead, following the Woodstock album art and tracklist.

Woodstock Album Art:

Woodstock Tracklist:

01. Number One feat. Richie Havens and Son Little

02. Easy Tiger

03. Live In The Moment

04. Feel It Still

05. Rich Friends

06. Keep On

07. So Young

08. Mr Lonely feat. Fat Lip

09. Tidal Wave

10. Noise Pollution feat. Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Zoe Manville

Portugal. The Man 2017 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Portland, OR @ The Secret Society

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/12 – Atlanta, GA Terminal West

05/16 – Berlin, DE @ Musik and Frieden Berlin

05/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

05/20 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

05/23 – London, UK @ Omeara

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

06/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

06/02 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theater *

06/03 – Houston, TX @ FPSF

06/06 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

06/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/11 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

06/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera *

06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre *

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/18 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

07/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

07/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

07/22 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

07/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

07/27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

07/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre: Berkeley ^

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

* = w/ Electric Guest

# = w/ Local Natives and Car Seat Headrest

^ = w/ Local Natives