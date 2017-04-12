“Radio”, the lead single from Sylvan Esso’s forthcoming What Now, is all about how sex appeal and formulaic songwriting lead to a vapidness in pop music. Of course, that message is wrapped in an inescapable hook and metaphors about “sucking American dick” and “[coming] on top.” It’s a ironic trick, you see, a satire that’s made material in the track’s video.

Directed by Elise Tyler, the “Radio” clip finds a bunch of stunningly attractive models looking stunningly bored. They have all the appearance of people you’d expect to envy, but their expressions and actions are ones of complete and utter disinterest. They pose in parking garages while wearing ripped denim and drinking venti coffees, or erotically pour orange soda over each other in a failed attempt to look sexy for cellphone pictures. Here they are, the Beautiful People, with all the depth of a puddle.

Check out the video above. What Now, the highly anticipated follow-up to Sylvan Esso’s 2014 self-titled debut, is out April 28th from Loma Vista Recordings.