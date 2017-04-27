On May 26th comes an expansive 50th anniversary reissue of the seminal Beatles album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Various bundle formats are packaged with handfuls of bonus material, such as studio outtakes and alternate versions of tracks. The six-disc super deluxe box set in particular boasts 33 (!) extra recordings, many of which have never been heard.

One of those 33 has been unearthed today via the Guardian. It’s a previously unreleased take on the title track (“Take 9” to be exact) and includes audio of some studio chatter among the band. Stream it down and travel back to the late ’60s.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Reissue Tracklist:

CD

(Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix)

01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

02. With A Little Help From My Friends

03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

04. Getting Better

05. Fixing A Hole

06. She’s Leaving Home

07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!

08. Within You Without You

09. When I’m Sixty-Four

10. Lovely Rita

11. Good Morning Good Morning

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

13. A Day In The Life

Deluxe [2CD, digital]

CD 1

Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix

CD 2

01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9]

02. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]

04. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

05. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

06. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]

08. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]

09. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

10. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

11. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]

13. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]

14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]

15. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]

16. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]

17. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]

18. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]

Deluxe Vinyl

LP 1

Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix

LP 2 (Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the album)

Side A

01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]

02. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]

04. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

05. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

06. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]

Side B

01. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]

02. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

03. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

04. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

05. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]

06. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]

Super Deluxe [4CD/DVD/Blu-ray box set]

CD 1

Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix

CD 2 (Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates)

01. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1]

02. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4]

03. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]

04. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]

05. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]

06. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

07. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]

08. Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech]

09. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]

10. A Day In The Life [Take 1]

11. A Day In The Life [Take 2]

12. A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub]

13. A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11]

14. A Day In The Life (The Last Chord)

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 – Instrumental]

16. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]

17. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown]

18. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

CD 3 (Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates)

01. Fixing A Hole [Take 1]

02. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

03. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End]

04. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7]

05. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

06. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End]

07. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5]

08. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

09. Getting Better [Take 12]

10. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments Only]

11. Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians]

12. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

13. She’s Leaving Home [Take 6 – Instrumental]

14. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]

CD 4 (Sgt. Pepper and bonus tracks in Mono)

1-13: 2017 Direct Transfer of Sgt. Pepper Original Mono Mix

14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix]

15. Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix]

16. A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

17. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix – No. 11]

18. She’s Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

19. Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single – Mono Mix]

DISCS 5 & 6 (Blu-ray & DVD)

Audio Features (both discs):

– New 5.1 Surround Audio mixes of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album and “Penny Lane,” plus 2015 5.1 Surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1)

– High Resolution Audio versions of 2017 ‘Sgt. Pepper’ stereo mix and 2017 “Penny Lane” stereo mix, plus 2015 “Strawberry Fields Forever” hi res stereo mix (Blu-ray: LPCM Stereo 96KHz/24bit / DVD: LPCM Stereo)

Video Features (both discs):

– The Making of Sgt. Pepper [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]

– Promotional Films: “A Day In The Life;” “Strawberry Fields Forever;” “Penny Lane” [4K restored]