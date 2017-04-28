Prince fans were undoubtedly disappointed when a planned EP of previously unheard material, Deliverance, got pulled just one day before its release in the midst of legal drama. Never fear, however, as new Prince songs are coming as part of Warner Bros. massive reissue of the classic Purple Rain.

NPG Records and WB have today announced details of the re-release, which will come in Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition versions. Due out June 23rd, both editions will include six tracks that have “never been released or distributed in the collector or bootleg community,” according to a press release statement.

Among those newly unearthed songs are a solo version of “Possessed” from 1983; a 10-minute version of “We Can Fuck” with alternate lyrics; a finished master of “Katrina’s Paper Doll”, previously only heard as a demo; and full version of “Father’s Song”, an instrumental that appeared only briefly in the Purple Rain film. One of the new tracks, a studio version of “Electric Intercourse”, was only recently unearthed at Paisley Park. It’s being shared as an instant download with pre-orders of the reissue, and you can listen to it below via Spotify and Apple Music.

The Purple Rain reissue was put together in accordance with plans Prince himself agreed upon before he passed away last year. Both editions will feature a 2015 Paisley Park remaster of the album and an 11-track second disc of new material called From The Vault & Previously Unreleased. The Deluxe – Expanded Edition features a third disc collecting single edits and B-sides, plus a DVD concert film called Prince and The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985. The audio and video for the film was restored from the original production master tape.

Check out the complete tracklisting for the Deluxe – Expanded Edition below.

Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition Tracklist:

Disc One (Original Album – 2015 Paisley Park Remaster):

01. Let’s Go Crazy

02. Take Me With U

03. The Beautiful Ones

04. Computer Blue

05. Darling Nikki

06. When Doves Cry

07. I Would Die 4 U

08. Baby I’m a Star

09. Purple Rain

Disc Two (From The Vault & Previously Unreleased):

01. The Dance Electric

02. Love and Sex

03. Computer Blue (Hallway Speech version)

04. Electric Intercourse (studio)

05. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

06. Possessed (1983 version)

07. Wonderful Ass

08. Velvet Kitty Cat

09. Katrina’s Paper Dolls

10. We Can Fuck

11. Father’s Song

Disc Three (Single Edits & B-Sides):

1. When Doves Cry (edit)

2. 17 Days

3. Let’s Go Crazy (edit)

4. Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

5. Erotic City

6. Erotic City (Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive)

7. Purple Rain (edit)

8. God

9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

10. Another Lonely Christmas

11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)

13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

14. Baby I’m a Star (edit)

15. Take Me With U (edit)

DVD (Prince and The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985):

01. Let’s Go Crazy

02. Delirious

03. 1999

04. Little Red Corvette

05. Take Me With U

06. Do Me, Baby

07. Irresistible Bitch

08. Possessed

09. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

10. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

11. International Lover

12. God

13. Computer Blue

14. Darling Nikki

15. The Beautiful Ones

16. When Doves Cry

17. I Would Die 4 U

18. Baby I’m a Star

19. Purple Rain