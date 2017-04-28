Prince fans were undoubtedly disappointed when a planned EP of previously unheard material, Deliverance, got pulled just one day before its release in the midst of legal drama. Never fear, however, as new Prince songs are coming as part of Warner Bros. massive reissue of the classic Purple Rain.
NPG Records and WB have today announced details of the re-release, which will come in Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition versions. Due out June 23rd, both editions will include six tracks that have “never been released or distributed in the collector or bootleg community,” according to a press release statement.
(Read: A Brief History of Prince Being Prince)
Among those newly unearthed songs are a solo version of “Possessed” from 1983; a 10-minute version of “We Can Fuck” with alternate lyrics; a finished master of “Katrina’s Paper Doll”, previously only heard as a demo; and full version of “Father’s Song”, an instrumental that appeared only briefly in the Purple Rain film. One of the new tracks, a studio version of “Electric Intercourse”, was only recently unearthed at Paisley Park. It’s being shared as an instant download with pre-orders of the reissue, and you can listen to it below via Spotify and Apple Music.
The Purple Rain reissue was put together in accordance with plans Prince himself agreed upon before he passed away last year. Both editions will feature a 2015 Paisley Park remaster of the album and an 11-track second disc of new material called From The Vault & Previously Unreleased. The Deluxe – Expanded Edition features a third disc collecting single edits and B-sides, plus a DVD concert film called Prince and The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985. The audio and video for the film was restored from the original production master tape.
Check out the complete tracklisting for the Deluxe – Expanded Edition below.
Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition Tracklist:
Disc One (Original Album – 2015 Paisley Park Remaster):
01. Let’s Go Crazy
02. Take Me With U
03. The Beautiful Ones
04. Computer Blue
05. Darling Nikki
06. When Doves Cry
07. I Would Die 4 U
08. Baby I’m a Star
09. Purple Rain
Disc Two (From The Vault & Previously Unreleased):
01. The Dance Electric
02. Love and Sex
03. Computer Blue (Hallway Speech version)
04. Electric Intercourse (studio)
05. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden
06. Possessed (1983 version)
07. Wonderful Ass
08. Velvet Kitty Cat
09. Katrina’s Paper Dolls
10. We Can Fuck
11. Father’s Song
Disc Three (Single Edits & B-Sides):
1. When Doves Cry (edit)
2. 17 Days
3. Let’s Go Crazy (edit)
4. Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)
5. Erotic City
6. Erotic City (Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive)
7. Purple Rain (edit)
8. God
9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)
10. Another Lonely Christmas
11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)
12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)
13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)
14. Baby I’m a Star (edit)
15. Take Me With U (edit)
DVD (Prince and The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985):
01. Let’s Go Crazy
02. Delirious
03. 1999
04. Little Red Corvette
05. Take Me With U
06. Do Me, Baby
07. Irresistible Bitch
08. Possessed
09. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
10. Let’s Pretend We’re Married
11. International Lover
12. God
13. Computer Blue
14. Darling Nikki
15. The Beautiful Ones
16. When Doves Cry
17. I Would Die 4 U
18. Baby I’m a Star
19. Purple Rain