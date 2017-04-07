Queens of the Stone Age stoke anticipation for new album with cryptic teaser, plus tour dates

It’s no secret that Queens of the Stone Age have a new album on the way. Today, Josh Homme and co. stoked anticipation by posting a cryptic teaser for something called “Coming Twenty Five.” Whether or not that’s the title of the band’s long-awaited follow-up to …Like Clockwork is unclear. A representative for the band declined our request for comment.

What we do know is QOTSA are set to play a number of shows this summer, including a newly announced leg of Australian dates. See the current itinerary below.

Queens of the Stone Age 2017 Tour Dates:

06/22-25 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest

07/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell

07/16 – Darwin, AU @ Convention Center

07/19 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion

07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival