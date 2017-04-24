Here’s some feel good news for your Sunday: Queens of the Stone Age’s new album is finished and mixed. The news comes from Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, which posted a photo of the band on Facebook. A subsequent posting on Instagram included the caption, “An album just got mixed…” (via Alternative Nation).

An album just got mixed… #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #troyvanleeuwen @mister_theodore #lurssenmastering #jontheodore #michaelshuman @troyvanleeuwen @queensofthestoneage A post shared by Arthur-Left Front Door Records (@arthur_lfdr) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Thus far, the band has kept mum on details of the album’s release, but Josh Homme recently said a single would be out before the band tours Australia in July. What we do know for sure is the band continues to build out its supporting tour schedule, including US appearances at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival and Riot Fest in Chicago.

Queens of the Stone Age 2017 Tour Dates:

06/22-25 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest

07/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell

07/16 – Darwin, AU @ Convention Center

07/19 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion

07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest