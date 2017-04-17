Menu
R.E.M.’s Peter Buck stars in the new Eyelids video for “Falling Eyes” — watch

Eyelids includes members of The Decemberists, Guided by Voices, and Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

by
on April 17, 2017, 1:30pm
Eyelids are a Portland-based psych pop outfit featuring current and former members of The Decemberists, Guided by Voices, Drive-By Truckers, and The Jicks. Along with their internal star power, they also count such acts as Robert Pollard, Elliott Smith, Stephen Malkmus, and Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle as past collaborators.

Following their 2015 debut album, 854, Eyelids are gearing up to release a follow-up titled or next month. For assistance on the 12-track collection, the band has called on one of its famous friends in Peter Buck.

The R.E.M. co-founder and lead guitarist not only produced the entirety of the LP, but he also stars in the music video for its latest single, “Falling Eyes”. Directed by Chris Slusarenko & John Clark, it finds Eyelids rescuing Buck from what might otherwise have been a catastrophic birthday shindig.

or officially arrives May 5th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

or Artwork:
eyelids r R.E.M.s Peter Buck stars in the new Eyelids video for Falling Eyes watch

or Tracklist:
01. Slow It Goes
02. Camelot
03. Falling Eyes
04. Tell Me You Know
05. My Caved In Mind
06. Ghost Ghost Ghost
07. 23 (Years)
08. (I Will) Leave With You
09. Don’t (Please) Come Around Here
10. Moony
11. You Know I Gotta Reason
12. Furthest Blue

