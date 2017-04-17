Eyelids are a Portland-based psych pop outfit featuring current and former members of The Decemberists, Guided by Voices, Drive-By Truckers, and The Jicks. Along with their internal star power, they also count such acts as Robert Pollard, Elliott Smith, Stephen Malkmus, and Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle as past collaborators.

Following their 2015 debut album, 854, Eyelids are gearing up to release a follow-up titled or next month. For assistance on the 12-track collection, the band has called on one of its famous friends in Peter Buck.

The R.E.M. co-founder and lead guitarist not only produced the entirety of the LP, but he also stars in the music video for its latest single, “Falling Eyes”. Directed by Chris Slusarenko & John Clark, it finds Eyelids rescuing Buck from what might otherwise have been a catastrophic birthday shindig.

Check it out below.

or officially arrives May 5th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

or Artwork:



or Tracklist:

01. Slow It Goes

02. Camelot

03. Falling Eyes

04. Tell Me You Know

05. My Caved In Mind

06. Ghost Ghost Ghost

07. 23 (Years)

08. (I Will) Leave With You

09. Don’t (Please) Come Around Here

10. Moony

11. You Know I Gotta Reason

12. Furthest Blue