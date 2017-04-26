Menu
R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney supergroup Filthy Friends cover Roxy Music’s “Editions of You” — listen

A fierce rendition taken from Filthy Friends' Record Store Day 7-inch

on April 26, 2017, 12:20pm
Filthy Friends is a new supergroup made up of R.E.M.’s Peter BuckCorin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney, The Minus 5’s Scott McCaughey, King Crimson member Bill Rieflin, and Fastbacks’ Kurt Bloch. Last weekend, as part of Record Store Day, they issued an exclusive 7-inch single called “Any Kind of Crowd”. Now, its corresponding B-side has been unveiled, as BrooklynVegan points out.

Dubbed “Editions of You”, it’s a cover of Roxy Music’s 1973 For Your Pleasure original. Tucker’s elastic howl and the harsh pounding of drums lead the way on this updated rocker, which can be streamed in full below (scroll to the 3:17 mark).

Previously, Filthy Friends contributed a song titled “Despierata” to the ongoing anti-Trump music series 30 Days, 30 Songs. They also paid tribute to David Bowie during a concert in Mexico.

