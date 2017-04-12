R.I.P. Dorothy Mengering, David Letterman’s mother, has died at the age of 95

Dorothy Mengering, the mother of David Letterman, died Tuesday at the age of 95.

A representative for Letterman confirmed Mengering’s passing in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter.

During her son’s tenure as host of CBS’s Late Show, Mengering made frequent appearances. Each Thanksgiving, Mengering would appear via satellite from her home in Indiana to unveil her signature pies. She also served as the Late Show’s Olympics correspondent for the 1994, 1998, and 2002 winter games.

In addition to being Dave’s mom, Mengering was an accomplished baker who published her own cookbook in 1996.

Current Late Show host Stephen Colbert offered his condolences to Letterman via Twitter: