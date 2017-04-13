R.I.P. Toby Smith, founding member and keyboardist of Jamiroquai, has died at 46

Toby Smith pictured right

Longtime Jamiroquai keyboardist Toby Smith has died.

According to a statement posted to Jamiroquai fan site Funkin, the 46-year-old Smith passed away on Tuesday, April 11th. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Smith was a founding member of Jamiroquai and proved an integral part of the band’s early success. He appeared on their first five studio albums and his dazzling keyboard playing especially stood out on hit singles like “Space Cowboy”, “Virtual Insanity”, and “Cosmic Girl”.

After 10 years, Smith left Jamiroqaui in April 2002 citing family commitments.

News of Smith’s deaths comes just weeks after the release of the band’s first new album in seven years, Automation.