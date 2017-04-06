R.I.P. Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill has died at 61

Paul O’Neill, founder of neoclassical prog-rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has died. He was 61 years old.

In a statement posted to Facebook late Wednesday night, Trans-Siberian Orchestra confirmed O’Neill’s passing, adding that he had been suffering from a “chronic illness.” The exact cause of death was not disclosed.

O’Neill served as Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s producer, composer, and lyricist. Known primarily for their Christmas-themed rock operas, they are among the most commercially successful bands of the last 25 years. To date, they’ve sold over 10 million albums and are consistently ranked among the top-selling tours on an annual basis.

Prior to forming Trans-Siberian Orchestra, O’Neill managed and produced for bands including Aerosmith, AC/DC, and Joan Jett.