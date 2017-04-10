Menu
Radiohead dust off “These Are My Twisted Words”, offer US debut of “Glass Eyes” during recent shows — watch

Thom Yorke and co. continue to mix up their setlist on a nighty basis

on April 10, 2017, 4:35pm
Photo by​ ​Cat Miller

Radiohead’s North American tour rolled on with shows in Seattle and Portland over the weekend. The former of the two performances saw the band’s 2009 single “These Are My Twisted Words” return to the setlist for the first time in five years. A night later in Portland, the band kicked off their first encore by playing A Moon Shaped Pool’s “Glass Eyes” for the first time ever in the US. Watch video of both performances below.

Previously on this latest leg of North American dates, Radiohead dusted off “The Tourist”, “I Might Be Wrong”, “Morning Bell”, “House of Cards”, “Subterranean Homesick Alien”, and “Where I End and You Begin”. Expect even more surprises when the band’s tour resumes tomorrow night in Santa Barbara ahead of their weekend headlining appearance at Coachella.

