Photo by Cat Miller
Radiohead are only four dates into their 2017 North American tour, and already we’ve seen them dust off several songs from the archives. During their tour kickoff in Miami last week, “The Tourist”, “I Might Be Wrong”, and “Morning Bell” all made their long-awaited return to the band’s setlist. Two nights later in Atlanta, they brought back “House of Cards” and “Subterranean Homesick Alien”. Last night in Kansas City, they treated fans to the first live performance of Hail to the Thief favorite “Where I End and You Begin” in nine years. Watch fan-shot footage below.
The rest of the night’s setlist:
Daydreaming
Desert Island Disk
Ful Stop
Airbag
15 Step
The National Anthem
Separator
All I Need
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Bloom
I Might Be Wrong
Identikit
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Idioteque
Where I End and You Begin (First time live since 2008)
Lucky
Present Tense
Encore:
Give Up the Ghost
Burn the Witch
Reckoner
Fake Plastic Trees
Nude
Encore 2:
You and Whose Army?
Karma Police
Encore 3:
There There