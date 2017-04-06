Photo by Cat Miller

Radiohead are only four dates into their 2017 North American tour, and already we’ve seen them dust off several songs from the archives. During their tour kickoff in Miami last week, “The Tourist”, “I Might Be Wrong”, and “Morning Bell” all made their long-awaited return to the band’s setlist. Two nights later in Atlanta, they brought back “House of Cards” and “Subterranean Homesick Alien”. Last night in Kansas City, they treated fans to the first live performance of Hail to the Thief favorite “Where I End and You Begin” in nine years. Watch fan-shot footage below.

The rest of the night’s setlist:

Daydreaming

Desert Island Disk

Ful Stop

Airbag

15 Step

The National Anthem

Separator

All I Need

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Bloom

I Might Be Wrong

Identikit

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Idioteque

Where I End and You Begin (First time live since 2008)

Lucky

Present Tense

Encore:

Give Up the Ghost

Burn the Witch

Reckoner

Fake Plastic Trees

Nude

Encore 2:

You and Whose Army?

Karma Police

Encore 3:

There There