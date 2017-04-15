Radiohead’s Coachella set besieged by audio problems

Radiohead made their long-awaited return to Coachella on Friday night. Unfortunately, the band’s headlining set was mired in technical difficulties. The trouble began three songs into the set as the band performed “Ful Stop”. Not only did the sound drop, but there were several loud bursts of feedback, as Pitchfork notes. Thom Yorke joked that it was the result of “alien interference.” The audio problems continued two songs later during “Airbag,” prompting the band to briefly pause the set in order to fix the issues. However, just two songs later during “Let Down”, the sound again dropped and the band exited the stage. When the band returned, Yorke asked the crowd, “Can you actually hear me now?” I’d love to tell you a joke, lighten the mood, something like that. But this is Radiohead, so fuck it.”

The second half off the set went off much better, as the band dazzled the audience with uninterrupted performances of “Everything in Its Right Place”, “There There”, “Idioteque”, and “Nude”. And yes, they ended the set by playing “Creep” (!). The five-song encore was a real treat, as the band performed “You and Whose Army?”, “No Surprises”, “Paranoid Android”, “Bodysnatchers”, and “Karma Police”.

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Desert Island Disk

Ful Stop

Airbag

15 Step

The National Anthem

Let Down

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Bloom

Identikit

Everything in Its Right Place

There There

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Burn the Witch

Idioteque

Nude

Creep

Encore:

cNo Surprises

Paranoid Android

Bodysnatchers

Karma Police