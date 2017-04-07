Menu
Reading and Leeds reveals 2017 lineup

Eminem, MUSE, Liam Gallagher, HAIM, At the Drive-In, Flume, Migos, and many more set to play UK mega fests

by
on April 07, 2017, 1:20pm
0 comments

The UK’s Reading and Leeds goes down from August 25th-27th. Organizers have been fleshing out the lineup for the last several months, today adding 70-plus new names to the bill.

Eminem, Muse, and Kasabian will each take a turn headlining Reading and Leeds. Other notable acts include Liam Gallagher, HAIM, At the Drive-In, Flume, Migos, Charli XCX, Danny Brown, Vince Staples, Jimmy Eat World, Japandroids, Flatbush Zombies, Phantogram, Ash, Black Lips, The Orwells, Deap Vally, Pond, The Districts, and Blossoms.

Also playing are Fatboy Slim, Major Lazer, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Glass Animals, Grouplove, MUTEMATH, Jagwar Ma, TOKiMONSTA, Milky Chance, Everything Everything, The Japanese House, PVRIS, Mura Masa, Wiley, Declan McKenna, Marika Hackman, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, RAY BLK, and more.

Though they share the same lineup, Reading and Leeds are actually two separate events that take place simultaneously, with acts alternating between the locations. Reading goes down at Little John’s Farm in Reading, while Leeds takes place in Branham Park in Leeds, UK. See the full lineup poster below, and get more details and ticket information via the festivals’ website.

reading lineup Reading and Leeds reveals 2017 lineup

