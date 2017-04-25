Menu
Real Estate perform “Darling” on Conan — watch

Off the band's first album in three years, In Mind

by
on April 25, 2017, 9:05am
After nearly three years away and the departure of founding guitarist Matt Mondanile, Real Estate are finally back with a new album. While In Mind dropped just over a month ago, the New Jersey indie outfit had yet to support the release with a late night performance. That changed last night when the five-piece brought “Darling” to Conan. Watch a replay of the performance below. Note: If the video isn’t working, you can catch it here.

Real Estate are currently in the midst of a stuffed spring and summer tour in support of In Mind. Their schedule includes stops at festivals like Outside Lands in San Francisco, Louisville’s Forecastle, and Splendour in the Grass in Australia, as well as The Decemberists’ new Travelers’ Rest festival coming August 12th and 13th to Missoula, Montana. Find Real Estate’s full schedule here.

