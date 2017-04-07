Report: Steve Perry WILL perform with Journey at tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

This evening, Journey are to be formally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Making the evening all the momentous will be the band’s reunion with singer Steve Perry. The reclusive frontman, who quit the band 25 years ago, is already confirmed to be in attendance. While the band initially downplayed the possibility of an onstage reunion, TMZ reports that Perry will in fact step up to the mic and sing a song or two.

TMZ adds that Journey intend to play three songs — “Lights”, Separate Ways”, and “Don’t Stop Believin” — and Perry will participate in at least one performance. It’ll mark his first time fronting the band since November 1991.

Additionally, RUSH’s Geddy Lee appears set to perform alongside Yes at tonight’s Rock Hall ceremony. Lee and RUSH bandmate Alex Lifeson will be on hand to induct the legendary prog-rock outfit, and while organizers disputed rumors that Lee would subsequently join them for a performance, rehearsal photos suggest otherwise. RUSH fan site Cygnus-X1.net has shared behind-the-scenes pics of Lee in rehearsal with members of Yes. If accurate, Lee will be filling in for bassist Chris Squire, who passed away in 2015. Original Yes singer Jon Anderson is also expected to take part in the performance.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place this evening at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with a pre-recorded telecast subsequently airing on HBO on April 29th. Along with Journey and Yes, this year’s class includes Pearl Jam (inducted by David Letterman), Tupac (inducted by Snoop Dogg), Joan Baez (inducted by Jackson Browne), and ELO (inducted by Dhani Harrison).

Revisit Perry’s last performance with Journey: