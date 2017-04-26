On June 16th, reunited shoegaze outfit Ride will unleash Weather Diaries, their first album in 21 years. Due out through Wichita, the long-awaited Tarantula follow-up is being teased today with “All I Want”.

In the same vein as early offerings “Home is a Feeling” and “Charm Assault”, this latest selection is a shimmery wash of guitars, looped vocals, and jittery percussion. It may be two decades later, but Ride are still quite adept at conjuring memorable, all-encompassing types of ambiances — it’s good to have them back.

In a press release, the band’s Andy Bell spoke about the track and the album’s “political” moments:

“The day we recorded ‘All I Want,’ Theresa May had announced that her government would be making firms list their foreign workers. As it turned out that never happened because of the outcry about it, but that was the origin of the line comparing the U.K. to 1930’s Germany. It’s not like Ride are ‘going political’ it’s more that the current state of the UK is so terrible that we could not avoid writing about it when we were writing lyrics for the album.”

Hit play and let “All I Want” absorb you down below.

In support, the British group will spend the next few months on the road, touring North America as well as performing at such festivals as Benicássim in Spain, Pitchfork Paris, and the very stacked Glastonbury.

Ride 2017 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Adalen, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/22-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

7/08 – Lle du Gaou, FR @ Pointu Festival

07/10 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

07/13-16 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival

07/13-16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

07/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

08/10-13 – Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/17-20 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

09/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/29 – Hollywood, CA @ Masonic Lodge

10/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa

11/02-04 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

12/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro