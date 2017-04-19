Menu
Riot Fest drops the hammer with 2017 lineup

Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, Jawbreaker, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, New Order, and many more to play Chicago festival

on April 19, 2017, 10:00am
Riot Fest returns to Chicago’s Douglas Park from September 15th-17th, 2017. Once again, the lineup is truly something to behold.

Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, and a reunion of seminal punk band Jawbreaker top this year’s bill. Other notable acts include M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, New Order, Prophets of Rage, Paramore, Beastie Boys’ Mike D (spinning a DJ set), and TV on the Radio.

Among the other confirmed acts: Ministry, Death From Above 1979, Dinosaur Jr., Built to Spill, Peaches, Action Bronson, Vic Mensa, Hot Water Music, Liars, Shabazz Palaces, Gogol Bordello, the Mike Patton-led Dead Cross, The Cribs, Beach Slang, FIDLAR, The Hotelier, and The Orwells.

Also of note is the inclusion of Bad Brains, which marks the band’s first announced performance since it was revealed that frontman HR needed brain surgery.

As always, Riot Fest will wax nostalgic with 90’s and early aughts-era punk, ska, and emo band like New Found Glory, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Lawrence Arms, The Menzingers, Buzzcocks, Fishbone, and The Story So Far.

There are 25 acts still to be announced in May. Plus, on Thursday, April 20th, organizers will reveal which select artists will be performing their seminal albums in full.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale today at Noon CST through the festival’s website.

