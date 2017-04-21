Rock Werchter finalizes its 2017 lineup, and I now know what heaven looks like

We’ve spent a fair amount of time fawning over Rock Werchter’s 2017 lineup, and that was before it was even finalized. Now, organizers of the have unveiled the full list of names set to play the Belgium-based festival from June 29th – July 2nd.

Among the many highlights: Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Foo Fighters, System of a Down, Kings of Leon, Blink-182, Lorde, James Blake, alt-J, Future Islands, The Avalanches, Soulwax, The Kills, Thurston Moore Group, Savages, Cage the Elephant, Warpaint, Royal Blood, Charli XCX, Bonobo, Noname, and Whitney.

Also playing are Linkin Park, Prophets of Rage, The Pretenders, Mark Lanegan Band, Dropkick Murphys, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Rae Sremmurd, Agnes Obel, Beth Ditto, Glass Animals, Dua Lipa, Seasick Steve, Mura Masa, Benjamin Clementine, Kaleo, White Lies, Maggie Rogers, SOHN, and Karen Elson, among others.

Not surprisingly, a vast majority of tickets have sold out. However, some single-day options still remain available. Find out more info here, and see the glorious poster below.