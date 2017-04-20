Roger Waters details his first new solo album in 25 years

For the last several months, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has been hyping up the release of a new solo album, his first in 25 years. Today, he’s revealed more details about the LP, which he’s dubbed, Is This the Life We Really Want?.

It consists of 12 new songs recorded with Radiohead’s go-to producer, Nigel Godrich, who also contributed sound collages, keyboards, and guitar work to the album. Other collaborators included Atoms For Peace drummer Joey Waronker and Brooklyn indie pop band Lucius.

A press release describes the album’s contents as an “unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times.” Waters himself previously said the album was “part magic carpet ride, part political rant, part anguish.” Most of all, though, the forthcoming LP is about love, Waters explained. “It’s pondering … the question of how do we take these moments of love – if we are granted any in our lives – and allow that love to shine on the rest of existence, on others.”

Is This the Life We Really Want? is due for release on June 2nd, with pre-orders beginning this Friday. In support, Waters will soon embark on his massive 54-date “US + Them” tour. Find the most up-to-date itinerary here.

Is This the Life We Really Want? Tracklist:

01. When We Were Young

02. Déjà Vu

03. The Last Refugee

04. Picture That

05. Broken Bones

06. Is This the Life We Really Want?

07. Bird in a Gale

08. The Most Beautiful Girl

09. Smell the Roses

10. Wait for Her

11. Oceans Apart

12. Part of Me Died

Watch a previously revealed teaser trailer for the album: