On June 2nd, Roger Waters will return with his first new solo rock album in 25 years. As we detailed in an article posted yesterday, Is This the Life We Really Want? spans 12 tracks recorded with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, Atoms For Peace drummer Joey Waronker, and Brooklyn indie pop band Lucius, among others. A press release calls the album an “unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times,” and that’s certainly an apt description for newly revealed first single, “Smell the Roses”.

“Wake up and smell the roses/ Close your eyes and pray this wind don’t change/ There’s nothing but screams in the field of dreams,” Waters sings over a bed of psych-rock-inspired wizardry made famous by his old band, Pink Floyd. The imagery is even more profound in the third chorus, as Waters croons, “Wake up/ Wake up and smell the bacon/ Run your greasy fingers through her hair/ This is the life that you have taken.”

A reminder that shit times make for good music. Listen to the gripping song in full below.

Is This the Life We Really Want? is due for release on June 2nd, with pre-orders beginning today. In support, Waters will soon embark on his massive 54-date “US + Them” tour. Find the most up-to-date itinerary here.