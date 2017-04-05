Roskilde Festival reveals 2017 lineup: Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, A Tribe Called Quest to headline

Outside of Glastonbury and Rock Werchter, Denmark’s Roskilde is one of Europe’s most popular music festivals, and it’s easy to see why. This year’s lineup boasts 175 artists playing across nine stages. Notable acts include Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, A Tribe Called Quest, The xx, Lorde, Solange, Justice, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Blink-182, Future Islands, Father John Misty, Erasure, Slowdive, The Avalanches, Moderat/Modeselektor, and Nicolas Jaar.

Also scheduled to perform are Trentemøller, Bonobo, Warpaint, Angel Olsen, Sean Kuti & Egypt 80 featuring Yasiin Bey, Gucci Mane, Anthrax, Royal Blood, Neurosis, Pig Destroyer, High on Fire, Against Me!, Hamilton Leithauser, Kevin Morby, Fatima Yamaha, Jagwar Ma, Show Me the Body, Clams Casino, Jenny Hval, Alex Cameron, and Priests, among others.

Roskilde goes down June 24th – July 1st. More details, including ticketing information, can be found via the festival’s website.