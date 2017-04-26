Since leaving Vampire Weekend in early 2016, Rostam has kept a busy schedule working on records by Frank Ocean, Solange, HAIM, and Francis and the Lights. He and former Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser also released a collaboration LP called I Had a Dream You Were Mine.

This year, Rostam will take centerstage for himself with his solo debut album, which is due to arrive before 2017’s end. In anticipation, he’s shared a new video for “Gwan”, a song Rostam first premiered during an in-studio session for KCRW last summer. Directed by Greg Brunkalla, it finds the songwriter/producer strolling through the parks, bridges, and narrow alleyways of his New York City hometown. Check it out above.

In a press release, Rostam commented on the origins of “Gwan”, saying: “I’ve had experiences where my life will try to tell me something in a dream — and sometimes it’s something I’m not ready to hear. So I think maybe this song is about trying to listen to what your subconscious mind is trying to say to you.”

“Gwan” follows the previous solo tracks “EOS”, “Gravity Don’t Pull Me”, and “Wood”. Rostam will embark on a spring tour beginning next month, featuring support from Deradoorian and Nat Baldwin.

Rostam 2017 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

05/03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom &

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

05/07 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #

05/08 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic

06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

& = w/ Deradoorian

# = w/ Nat Baldwin