Royal Blood announce long-awaited sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark?

Photo by Erik Weiss

UK rock duo Royal Blood are confirmed to play at least 20 summer festivals this summer, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands in the US. Fans can expect to hear plenty of new music, as the band has finally revealed details of its long-awaited sophomore album. Entitled How Did We Get So Dark?, it’s due for release on June 16th. Watch a newly unveiled trailer hyping the album and see the band’s upcoming tour docket below. Royal Blood’s self-titled debut LP was released back in August 2014.

Royal Blood 2017 Tour Dates:

06/02-04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/22 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project

06/23-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/23-25 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/06 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Bilbao Festival

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival

07/10 – Lyon, FR @ Theatres Romains de Fourviere

07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/12 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/14 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

07/15 – Carhaix, FR @ Site De Kerampuilh

07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock

07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival

07/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival