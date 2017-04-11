Menu
Royal Blood announce long-awaited sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark?

The UK hard rock duo is set to appear at a number of festivals across the globe this summer

on April 11, 2017, 2:20pm
Photo by Erik Weiss

UK rock duo Royal Blood are confirmed to play at least 20 summer festivals this summer, including Governors BallBonnarooLollapalooza, and Outside Lands in the US. Fans can expect to hear plenty of new music, as the band has finally revealed details of its long-awaited sophomore album. Entitled How Did We Get So Dark?, it’s due for release on June 16th. Watch a newly unveiled trailer hyping the album and see the band’s upcoming tour docket below. Royal Blood’s self-titled debut LP was released back in August 2014.

Royal Blood 2017 Tour Dates:
06/02-04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/22 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project
06/23-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/23-25 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/06 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Bilbao Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival
07/10 – Lyon, FR @ Theatres Romains de Fourviere
07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/12 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/14 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
07/15 – Carhaix, FR @ Site De Kerampuilh
07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock
07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival
07/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

