Royal Blood announce North American tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Royal Blood are due to release their second album, How Did We Get So Dark?, on June 16th. In support, the English rock duo has announced a new batch of North American tour dates.

Slated for early June through mid-August, the outing includes cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles. These new shows take place between Royal Blood’s many scheduled festival appearances, such as Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and WayHome in Ontario.

Check out the full itinerary below.

Royal Blood 2017 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

05/18 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

05/19 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

05/20 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy

06/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/02-04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/09 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/22 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project

06/23-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/23-25 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/06 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Bilbao Festival

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival

07/10 – Lyon, FR @ Theatres Romains de Fourviere

07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/12 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/14 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

07/15 – Carhaix, FR @ Site De Kerampuilh

07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock

07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival

07/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival

07/31 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert

08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

08/15 – San Diego, CA @ North PArk Observatory

08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

Revisit their latest single “Lights Out”: