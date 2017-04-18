Royal Blood announce North American tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Royal Blood are due to release their second album, How Did We Get So Dark?, on June 16th. In support, the English rock duo has announced a new batch of North American tour dates.
Slated for early June through mid-August, the outing includes cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles. These new shows take place between Royal Blood’s many scheduled festival appearances, such as Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and WayHome in Ontario.
Check out the full itinerary below.
Royal Blood 2017 Tour Dates:
05/17 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
05/18 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
05/19 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
05/20 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy
06/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/02-04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/09 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/22 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project
06/23-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/23-25 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/06 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Bilbao Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival
07/10 – Lyon, FR @ Theatres Romains de Fourviere
07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/12 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/14 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
07/15 – Carhaix, FR @ Site De Kerampuilh
07/16 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock
07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival
07/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival
07/31 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert
08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
08/15 – San Diego, CA @ North PArk Observatory
08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
Revisit their latest single “Lights Out”: