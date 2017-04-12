Last month, sludgy alt-rock innovators Royal Trux announced their first new album in 17 years, Platinum Tips + Ice Cream. The album, which was apparently recorded in just two days, contains “live and unrehearsed” versions of past songs that evoke the band’s raucous live shows.

Now, the band has given us a taste of the album’s destructive power with “Sometimes”, a nasty burst of lo-fi dissonance that’s nevertheless buoyed by passages of infectious melody. The song was originally released on their untitled 1992 LP. “While other versions of ‘Sometimes’ most certainly exist,” a press release states, “Trux prove they continue to have the system on lock and again successfully reinvent their wheels—giving us the DEFINITIVE interpretation.” Listen to it below.

Royal Trux reunited back in 2015 and are now heading out on a sprawling summer tour. Check out the dates below.

Royal Trux 2017 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

05/28 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

05/29 – Glasgow, UK @The Art School

05/30 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

05/31 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/01 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – The Hague, NL @ Paard Van Troje

06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/11 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

08/03 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

08/05 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival