It’s probably not entirely unfair to say that many music fans think of Ryan Adams and John Mayer as coming from two pretty different worlds. Basically, you wouldn’t be surprised if your mom knew who the latter was, but would think she was just the coolest if she got down with the former. Still, the fact of the matter is that both are pretty darn talented songwriters, who apparently run in the same circles. Case in point: on Friday night in Los Angeles, Adams joined Mayer onstage for a surprise performance of Adams’ classic Heartbreaker track “Come Pick Me Up”.

Mayer took on the second chorus and provided background vocals throughout the performance. Whenever Adams went into a harmonica solo, Mayer also ripped off a typically Mayer-ian burst of guitar. Check out fan-shot footage above.

Adams is only the most recent surprise star Mayer has welcomed on his current string of dates supporting The Search for Everything. Earlier this month, he brought out Dave Chappelle to pay tribute to their late friend Charlie Murphy. Chappelle also joined the singer-songwriter back in January to cover Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”.