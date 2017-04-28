Ryan Adams shares 17 previously unreleased Prisoner B-sides: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores
PRISONER: END OF THE WORLD is a new, elaborate limited edition box set of Ryan Adams‘ latest album, Prisoner. Not only does the collection feature 12 separate 7-inch records — one for each of the 12 songs on the record — and 2D action figures of Adams and his bandmates, but it also comes packaged with 17 previously unreleased B-sides.
For those who might not be able to get a hold of the END OF THE WORLD bundle — or perhaps don’t have the big bucks to shell out for it — a playlist of those unearthed Prisoner B-sides has made its way online. As with the original LP, it appears these tracks were also heavily inspired by Adams’ separation from ex-wife, Mandy Moore. Track titles include “It Will Never Be the Same”, “Broken Things”, “Hanging On To Hope”, and “The Empty Bed”.
Stream the entire B-sides playlist below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Prisoner B-Sides Tracklist:
01. Where Will You Run?
02. Juli
03. Are You Home?
04. No Words
05. Halo
06. It Will Never Be the Same
07. What If We’re Wrong
08. Broken Things
09. Stop You
10. Hanging On To Hope
11. Let It Burn
12. Crazy Now
13. You Said
14. Please Help Me
15. Too Tired to Cry
16. Stop Talking
17. The Empty Bed