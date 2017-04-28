Ryan Adams shares 17 previously unreleased Prisoner B-sides: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores

PRISONER: END OF THE WORLD is a new, elaborate limited edition box set of Ryan Adams‘ latest album, Prisoner. Not only does the collection feature 12 separate 7-inch records — one for each of the 12 songs on the record — and 2D action figures of Adams and his bandmates, but it also comes packaged with 17 previously unreleased B-sides.

For those who might not be able to get a hold of the END OF THE WORLD bundle — or perhaps don’t have the big bucks to shell out for it — a playlist of those unearthed Prisoner B-sides has made its way online. As with the original LP, it appears these tracks were also heavily inspired by Adams’ separation from ex-wife, Mandy Moore. Track titles include “It Will Never Be the Same”, “Broken Things”, “Hanging On To Hope”, and “The Empty Bed”.

Stream the entire B-sides playlist below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Prisoner B-Sides Tracklist:

01. Where Will You Run?

02. Juli

03. Are You Home?

04. No Words

05. Halo

06. It Will Never Be the Same

07. What If We’re Wrong

08. Broken Things

09. Stop You

10. Hanging On To Hope

11. Let It Burn

12. Crazy Now

13. You Said

14. Please Help Me

15. Too Tired to Cry

16. Stop Talking

17. The Empty Bed