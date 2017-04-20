Menu
Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, a.k.a. Sad13, covers Carole King’s “It’s Too Late” for GRLMIC benefit comp — listen

GRLMIC VOL1 is a covers compilation benefiting Planned Parenthood and the Willie Mae Rock Camp

by
on April 20, 2017, 11:50am
0 comments

GRLMIC, a newly launched foundation that “aims to support and empower a diverse spectrum of young women/ non-binary youth through music,” will release their first benefit album tomorrow, April 21st. Entitled GRLMIC VOL1, the covers compilation will see all proceeds supporting Planned Parenthood and the Willie Mae Rock Camp. Artists contributing to the release include Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro, IAN SWEET’s Jilian Medford, Snail Mail, Lisa Prank, T-Rextasy, and more.

As a preview, the foundation has shared Sad13’s (Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis) version of Carole King’s classic “It’s Too Late”. Dupuis updates the 1971 track by adding in some snapping electronic percussion and a backdrop of twinkling synths. Instead of soft doo-wop piano chords, this modern take features crunchy indie guitars to give the original’s charm a bit of a frustrated edge. Take a listen over at Stereogum.

Pre-orders for GRLMIC VOL1 are going on here. A release show benefit concert will be held Sunday, April 13th, at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right with T-Rextasy, Emily Yacina, Fern Mayo (solo), and a DJ set from Puro Instinct’s Piper Durabo. Tickets and more info can be found here.

GRLMIC VOL1 Album Art:

a4089021178 10 1492631233 640x640 Speedy Ortizs Sadie Dupuis, a.k.a. Sad13, covers Carole Kings Its Too Late for GRLMIC benefit comp listen

GRLMIC VOL1 Tracklist:
01. Sad13 – It’s Too Late (Carole King Cover)
02. T-Rextasy – Never On A Sunday (The Chordettes Cover)
03. Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt) – In Love With Yourself (Liz Phair Cover)
04. Terra Lopez (of Rituals Of Mine) – Fruits Of My Labor (Lucinda Williams Cover)
05. Snail Mail – One Day (Sharon Van Etten Cover)
06. Lisa Prank – Passionate Kisses (Lucinda Williams Cover)
07. Piper Durabo (of Puro Instinct) – Mind Your Own Business (Delta 5 Cover)
08. Jackie Mendoza – Thank You/I Try (Dido/Macy Gray Cover)
09. Bethlehem Steel – Hero (Mariah Carey Cover)
10. Jilian Medford (of IAN SWEET) – Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush Cover)
11. Long Beard – Fade Into You (Mazzy Star Cover)
12. Fern Mayo – With Arms Outstretched (Rilo Kiley Cover)

