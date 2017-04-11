On June 2nd, Saint Etienne return with their first album in five years, Home Counties. The 19-track collection was teased last month with “Heather”; now, the alternative dance trio has unfurled a second offering in “Magpie Eyes”.

In a statement, the band’s Pete Wiggs explained that entrancing number is about how we often don’t spend enough time with the people we love:

“The title was inspired by a book about Creation records My Magpie Eyes are Hungry for the Prize which in turn was taken from ‘Up The Hill Down The Slope’ by The Loft. I often find myself being so deep in thought that I’m not really listening to what my children are saying to me and I extrapolated guilty feelings over that into the story of someone who for a combination of personal ambition and commuter journey time ends up missing out on his kids growing up and not really knowing them or the ‘Herberts’ they might be hanging out with.”

Stream it down below.

At the end of May, Saint Etienne will tour behind Home Counties, including dates at Primavera Sound and Green Man Festival and their first US gigs since 2012.

Home Counties Tracklist:

01. The Reunion

02. Something New

03. Magpie Eyes

04. Whyteleafe

05. Dive

06. Church Pew Furniture Restorer

07. Take It All In

08. Popmaster

09. Underneath The Apple Tree

10. Out Of My Mind

11. After Hebden

12. Breakneck Hill

13. Heather

14. Sports Report

15. Train Drivers In Eyeliner

16. Unopened Fan Mail

17. What Kind Of World

18. Sweet Arcadia

19. Angel Of Woodhatch