On June 2nd, Saint Etienne return with their first album in five years, Home Counties. The 19-track collection was teased last month with “Heather”; now, the alternative dance trio has unfurled a second offering in “Magpie Eyes”.
In a statement, the band’s Pete Wiggs explained that entrancing number is about how we often don’t spend enough time with the people we love:
“The title was inspired by a book about Creation records My Magpie Eyes are Hungry for the Prize which in turn was taken from ‘Up The Hill Down The Slope’ by The Loft. I often find myself being so deep in thought that I’m not really listening to what my children are saying to me and I extrapolated guilty feelings over that into the story of someone who for a combination of personal ambition and commuter journey time ends up missing out on his kids growing up and not really knowing them or the ‘Herberts’ they might be hanging out with.”
Stream it down below.
At the end of May, Saint Etienne will tour behind Home Counties, including dates at Primavera Sound and Green Man Festival and their first US gigs since 2012.
Home Counties Tracklist:
01. The Reunion
02. Something New
03. Magpie Eyes
04. Whyteleafe
05. Dive
06. Church Pew Furniture Restorer
07. Take It All In
08. Popmaster
09. Underneath The Apple Tree
10. Out Of My Mind
11. After Hebden
12. Breakneck Hill
13. Heather
14. Sports Report
15. Train Drivers In Eyeliner
16. Unopened Fan Mail
17. What Kind Of World
18. Sweet Arcadia
19. Angel Of Woodhatch