Photo by Amanda Koellner

Last month, prolific songwriter Alex Giannascoli shared two new songs from his forthcoming record, Rocket, which is set to drop on May 19th via Domino. Now, in addition to a new song, “Proud”, the artist has revealed a new name. Giannascoli will be billing himself as (Sandy) Alex G from here on out, so adjust your rolodex accordingly.

“Proud” is a rollicking bit of lo-fi country-rock that shambles its way to a stunning, synth-assisted climax. The chorus is pure country, too: “If i sink,” Giannascoli sings on the amiable chorus, “I don’t wanna be the one to leave my baby out with no bottle to drink.” Listen to it above.

(Sandy) Alex G has also announced a massive North American summer tour with Japanese Breakfast and Cende, though a few early dates will bring in Pinegrove as the opener. A one-off show in Brooklyn in mid-May features true Blue in support.

(Sandy) Alex G 2017 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Hamden, CT @ Burt Kahn Court *

04/22 – Fairbanks, AK @ Wood Center Ballroom *

05/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Patchwork Art & Music Festival

05/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Park Church Co-Op +

06/02 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^

06/03 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^

06/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom ^

06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade: Purgatory ^

06/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Socia l^

06/09 –Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

06/10 – Austin, TX @ The Parish ^

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ^

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex ^

06/16 – La Jolla, CA @ Che Cafe ^

06/17 – Orange County, CA @ Constellation Room ^

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

06/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^

06/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt ^

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Holocene ^

06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

06/25 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^

06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness ^

06/30 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s ^

07/01 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

07/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz^

07/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

07/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

* = w/ Pinegrove

+ = w/ True Blue

^ = w/ Japanese Breakfast and Cende