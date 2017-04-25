Seattle’s Bumbershoot reveals 2017 lineup: Lorde, Flume, ODESZA, HAIM, Solange, and more

Seattle’s Bumbershoot has revealed its 2017 lineup. The annual three-day festival returns to the Seattle Center over Labor Day weekend (September 1st-3rd).

Among the notable acts: Lorde, Flume, ODESZA, Weezer, HAIM, Solange, The Roots, Spoon, Die Antwoord, Gucci Mane, Vince Staples, Conor Oberst, Red Fang, Deap Vally, Taylor Bennett, White Reaper, Tacocat, LANY, Chicano Batman, Sofi Tukker, Con Brio, and more, plus comedy sets from Margaret Cho, Todd Barry, and Judah Friedlander. See the full lineup below.

Three-day passes go on sale Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. PST.