Photo by​ ​​Victoria Kovios

After a quiet three years following 2014’s Lese Majesty, Shabazz Palaces have announced their return with an ambitious new concept album entitled, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star. The 11-track LP is set for release on July 14th through Sub Pop.

A press release says the record will introduce listeners to the tale of Quazarz, an alien being sent to “Amurderca to chronicle and explore as a musical emissary.” However, this sentient creature is put off by what he discovers, a cutthroat world of “brutality and alternative facts and death masquerading as connectivity.” In the character’s own words,

“I, Quazarz, Born On A Gangster Star, son only of Barbara Dream Caster and Reginald The Dark Hoper – he who rides on light – dreamer of the seventh dream and kissed eternal by Awetthe Sun Scented – who far from home I found my same self differents in those constellies that be Dai at my weap-side immediate and all us Water Guild affiliates who revelries in the futures passed recordings and ceremonies flexing resplendent in the Paradise Sportif armor – raising these musics a joy/cry that way into these aquadescent diamondized ethers of the Migosphere here on Drake world. Welcome To Quazarz.”

Shabazz Palaces’ third full-length overall, Quazarz was recorded and mixed by Erik Blood at Protect and Exalt Labs in Seattle, with production coming from Knife Knights (Blood alongside Ishmael Butler). As a first listen to the album, the Seattle duo has shared the Thaddillac-featuring lead single “Shine a Light”, a distorted transmission from ’70s soul AM radio. Take a listen via the lyric video below.

Pre-orders for Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star are going on here; those who order the LP via Sub Pop’s shop or select independent retailers will get the limited Loser edition colored vinyl.

Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star Album Art:

Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star Tracklist:

01. Since C.A.Y.A.

02. When Cats Claw

03. Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)

04. Play

05. Dèesse Du Sang

06. Eel Dreams (feat. Loud Eyes Lou)

07. Parallax (feat. The Palaceer Lazaro)

08. Fine Ass Hairdresser

09. The Neurochem Mixalogue

10. That’s How City Life Goes

11. Moon Whip Quäz (feat. Darrius)

12. Federalist Papers

In addition to the new album, Shabazz Palaces have announced a run of summer tour dates. It all leads up to the band’s appearance at Riot Fest Chicago in September. Find the complete itinerary below.

Shabazz Palaces 2017 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Upstream Music Fest + Summit

08/16 – Portland, OR @ The Star Theater

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

08/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outdoor Stage)

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

08/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

08/27 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

08/28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

08/31 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

09/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest