Shamir surprise releases new album Hope: Stream/download

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Shamir has kept a low profile since issuing his 2015 breakout debut, Ratchet. That changes today, however, as he’s returned to surprise release a follow-up called Hope. The 10-track effort was recorded just this past weekend while Shamir was contemplating retiring from music.

“I was gonna quit music this weekend,” he explains in the SoundCloud description for the album. “From day 1 it was clear i was an accidental pop star. I loved the idea of it, i mean who doesn’t? Still the wear of staying polished with how im presented and how my music was presented took a huge toll on me mentally.”

Shamir wrote, produced, mixed, and played all the instruments heard on Hope, which can be streamed in full below. It’s also available for free download here. For fans pining for more Shamir, he writes that there’s “still more 2 come!!!”

Hope Artwork:

Hope Tracklist:

01. Hope

02. What Else

03. Ignore Everything

04. Tom Kelly

05. Easier

06. Like a Bird

07. One More Time Won’t Kill You

08. I Fucking Hate You

09. Rain (Blake Babies Cover)

10. Bleed It Out