Shia LaBeouf’s latest movie sold exactly one ticket in the UK

Shia LaBeouf is no stranger in making bizarre headlines, and he has seemingly experienced more ups and downs than many other Hollywood celebrities and high-profile experimental performance artists. Now it’s reported that Man Down, his latest war thriller, has perhaps broken a record for the least amount of ticket sales in cinematic history.

Wikipedia describes the English city of Burnley as a “market town” — but apparently, residents weren’t in the market for the movie star’s latest film. It generated a mere £7 (that’s slightly less than $9 in US dollars) in ticket sales after premiering this week at the Reel Cinema theater, notes senior film and media editor Brent Lang in a Variety article, which cites global analytics company comScore as a source. That is roughly the equivalent of one ticket sold.

Man Down, directed by Dito Montiel, tells the story of a former soldier dealing with PTSD. The film was released in the US last year and didn’t fair much better: it grossed just $454,490. The flick also has a tragically low 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer for Man Down below.