Shia LaBeouf’s latest movie sold exactly one ticket in the UK

The box office for Man Down grossed a mere £7

on April 04, 2017, 10:55pm
Shia LaBeouf is no stranger in making bizarre headlines, and he has seemingly experienced more ups and downs than many other Hollywood celebrities and high-profile experimental performance artists. Now it’s reported that Man Down, his latest war thriller, has perhaps broken a record for the least amount of ticket sales in cinematic history.

Wikipedia describes the English city of Burnley as a “market town” — but apparently, residents weren’t in the market for the movie star’s latest film. It generated a mere £7 (that’s slightly less than $9 in US dollars) in ticket sales after premiering this week at the Reel Cinema theater, notes senior film and media editor Brent Lang in a Variety article, which cites global analytics company comScore as a source. That is roughly the equivalent of one ticket sold.

Man Down, directed by Dito Montiel, tells the story of a former soldier dealing with PTSD. The film was released in the US last year and didn’t fair much better: it grossed just $454,490. The flick also has a tragically low 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer for Man Down below.

