Sigur Rós now have their own weed edibles, perfect for listening to Sigur Rós

Sigur Rós make the kind of ethereal, swirling music that’s the perfect soundtrack for getting lost in the haze of a nice, heady high. Thanks to a new partnership with cannabis brand Lord Jones, they now make the perfect edibles to give you said high, too.

The Icelandic band and the California cannabis company have teamed for a new product called Sigurberry Gumdrops. With flavors inspired by “foraged Icelandic berries” including blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries, the handmade gummies come in 10mg and 20mg doses of a specially designed CBD extract. There’s no THC in the product, but the “proprietary terpene blend [is] designed to provide a calming sense of well being inspired by the music of Sigur Rós,” according to a description on Lord Jones’ website.

The website goes on to say that the Sigurberries aid “with pain-relief, mood stabilization, relief from anxiety, menstrual pain, migraines and promotes a sense of well-being.” In other words, they help get your sigur-roasted.

The edibles are available at select California dispensaries as well as online. Sigur Rós and Lord Jones will celebrate the release of the limited-edition gummies with a “sound bath” at Hollywood’s NeueHouse on April 18th. Attendees will be able to sample the edibles to enhance “multimedia collaborations” from the band featuring “moments in sound, film, and VR.”

Take a look at some more images of the exquisite packaging, which features a Sigur Rós crest designed by Andrew Rae, below.