Somebody (probably Donald Trump) urged Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin to flip off a Hillary Clinton portrait

A Mount Rushmore of Dumbfucks got together at the White House this week, as Donald Trump welcomed Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Sarah Palin for a dinner consisting of well-done meatloaf sautéed in ketchup, dry ass chocolate cake, and a bottle of windshield washer fluid retailed under the Trump Winery brand. The New York Times has a full run down of the evening in an article that will be read years from now by distant civilizations trying to understand what led to America’s demise in the year 2017.

Anyways, quoting Nugent, the Times reports that the gang of misfits discussed a variety of topics, including “health, fitness, food, rock ’n’ roll, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley, secure borders, the history of the United States, guns, bullets, bows and arrows, North Korea, Russia” — undoubtely an enlightening discourse on par with ones had between Plato and Aristotle. They also galavanted around the People’s House, at one point posing in front of a portrait of former First Lady Hillary Clinton. And here’s the real kicker, per the Times: “Nugent said one member of the group — he wouldn’t say who — asked the three to extend their middle fingers beneath the portrait. ‘I politely declined,’ he said. ‘Let the juxtaposition speak for itself.'” Honestly, is there anyone out there who doesn’t think it was Trump who made the request? Maybe this explains the weekly trips to Mar-A-Lago; he can’t stand having a portrait of Hillary hanging in his residence.

Fun times to be alive.