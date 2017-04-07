Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Son Lux announce new Remedy EP, share “Dangerous” — listen

A "reflective but defiant" collection written in the wake of Trump's election

by
on April 07, 2017, 2:45pm
0 comments

Son Lux, the experimental pop outfit led by Ryan Lott, are returning with a new EP on May 12th. Dubbed Remedy, it features four songs that came to life immediately following the 2016 election.

The EP is described as a demonstrative look into “what it means to live, to create, and to resist in America today,” and captures the three-piece “both mournful and refusing to accept the new normal.” Of particular note is the closing title track, which sees Son Lux accompanied by a crowdsourced choir of more than 300 (!) voices.

As an early preview, the trio has let loose “Dangerous”, a lead single that evokes well the fear and ominousness associated with Trump’s scarily incompetent regime. Check it out below.

All proceeds from Remedy will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit that works to fight hate and bigotry in America. Son Lux’s last full-length was 2015’s Bones.

Remedy Artwork:

son lux remedy ep Son Lux announce new Remedy EP, share Dangerous listen

Remedy Tracklist:
01. Dangerous
02. Part of This
03. Stolen
04. Remedy

Previous Story
Mitski covers One Direction’s “Fireproof” for Our First 100 Days — listen
Next Story
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney perform “Best You Ever” on Seth Meyers — watch
No comments
More Stories