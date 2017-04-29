Soundgarden dust off “All Your Lies” for first time in 25 years at tour kick-off: Video + Setlist

Photo by Philip Cosores

Soundgarden kicked off their first North American tour in thee years with a headlining appearance at Tampa’s WXTV Rockfest on Friday night. Though Chris Cornell recently mentioned that the band was halfway done writing their new album, the setlist didn’t include anything in the way of fresh material. However, the band did dust off Ultramega OK’s “All Your Lies” for the first time in 25 years. Watch fan-shot footage from the concert and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Spoonman

Kyle Petty, Son of Richard

Outshined

Black Hole Sun

My Wave

The Day I Tried to Live

Been Away Too Long

Ugly Truth

Blow Up the Outside World

All Your Lies (First time live since 1992)

Flower

Jesus Christ Pose

Fell on Black Days

Rusty Cage

Beyond the Wheel

Soundgarden 2017 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Tampa, FL @ WXTV Rockfest

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

04/30 – Ft Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/05 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/06 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

05/07 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

05/12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR Rockfest

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

05/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ KPNT Pointfest

05/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

05/27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma