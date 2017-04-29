Soundgarden dust off “All Your Lies” for first time in 25 years at tour kick-off: Video + Setlist

Photo by Philip Cosores
Soundgarden kicked off their first North American tour in thee years with a headlining appearance at Tampa’s WXTV Rockfest on Friday night. Though Chris Cornell recently mentioned that the band was halfway done writing their new album, the setlist didn’t include anything in the way of fresh material. However, the band did dust off Ultramega OK’s “All Your Lies” for the first time in 25 years. Watch fan-shot footage from the concert and see the full setlist below.
Setlist:
Spoonman
Kyle Petty, Son of Richard
Outshined
Black Hole Sun
My Wave
The Day I Tried to Live
Been Away Too Long
Ugly Truth
Blow Up the Outside World
All Your Lies (First time live since 1992)
Flower
Jesus Christ Pose
Fell on Black Days
Rusty Cage
Beyond the Wheel
Soundgarden 2017 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Tampa, FL @ WXTV Rockfest
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
04/30 – Ft Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/05 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/06 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
05/07 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
05/12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR Rockfest
05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ KPNT Pointfest
05/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
05/27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma