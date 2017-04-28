Photo by Erik Voake

With Planned Parenthood coming under increasing fire during the current administration, musicians far and wide have banded together to support the organization in any way possible. The latest effort is Cover Your Ass Vol. 1, the first installment in a series of charitable compilation cover albums From Lionfish Music. Out May 26th to comp features contributions from artists including Hinds, Cass McCombs Band, Porches, TEEN, Palehound, The Lemon Twigs, Deerhoof, Daddy Issues, (Sandy) Alex G, and Luke Temple.

To preview the compilation, Lionfish has shared Speedy Ortiz’s interpretation of the 2003 TV on the Radio song “Young Liars”. Recorded in 2015 with the band’s friend Jesse Weiss (Palehound, Grass is Green) at his practice space, the cover brings an extra bite to the original thanks to fuzzy guitars and frontwoman Sadie Dupuis’s more aggressive approach to the lyrics.

As the band explains to Consequence of Sound, the over decade-old song has new relevance now that 45 is in office:

“‘Young Liars’ is poetic and lovely, but also rife with the American shame and sneering political skepticism that marked the best of W. Bush-era post-punk. So the song has a renewed resonance considering the fearful dystopian anticipation our current administration’s ‘marked down freedom’ has generated in so many of us.”

Lionfish has pledged to donate 100% of profits from Cover Your Ass Vol. 1 to Planned Parenthood. Pre-order the compilation here, and find the full details below.

Cover Your Ass Vol. 1 Album Art:

Cover Your Ass Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Deerhoof – Fight the Power (Public Enemy Cover)

02. Hinds – When It Comes to You (Dead Ghosts Cover)

03. Cut Worms – Truly Julie’s Blues (Bob Lind Cover)

04. The Lemon Twigs – White Flag (Dido Cover)

05. Daddy Issues – Boys of Summer (Don Henley Cover)

06. Speedy Ortiz – Young Liars (TV on the Radio Cover)

07. Palehound – Miss Independent (Kelly Clarkson Cover)

08. The Quilz – Girl U Want (Devo Cover)

09. Cass McCombs Band – Yes We Can Can (Pointer Sisters Cover)

10. Porches – Morpha Too (Big Star Cover)

11. (Sandy) Alex G – Druglord Landlord (Cold Foamers Cover)

12. TEEN – Boys Keep Swinging (David Bowie Cover)

13. Luke Temple – Duchess (Scott Walker Cover)