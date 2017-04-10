Spoon and The Shins team up for co-headlining tour dates

Photos by Philip Cosores
Spoon and The Shins both put out new albums last month, and both bands are set to spend much of the year touring in support of their respective release. Come this fall, they’ll share the stage for four co-headlining dates. They’ll play Berkeley’s Greek Theater on September 30th; San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union on October 1st; Phoenix’s Comerica Theater on October 3rd; and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO on October 5th. Find both bands’ full tour schedules below.
Heartworms, The Shins’ fifth album, was released on March 10th. A week later brought the release of Spoon’s stellar Hot Thoughts. To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Spoon have shared a new video for the album’s title track, filmed during the band’s recent residency at SXSW in Austin.
Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:
04/18 – Cuahuhtemoc, MX @ El Imperial
04/19 – Atizapan De Zaragoaza, MX @ Foro Indierocks
04/20 – Atizapan De Zaragoaza, MX @ Foro Indierocks
04/27 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
04/28 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric %
04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre %
05/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor %
05/02 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues %
05/03 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater %
05/05 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm %
05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %
05/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %
05/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine %
05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall %
05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken
06/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
06/25 – Ewjik, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
06/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Arts School
06/30 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/03 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
07/05 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
07/06 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Festival
07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre &
07/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion &
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre &
07/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis &
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE &
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
07/29 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
08/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
08/09 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
08/27 – Portland, OR @ MusicFestNW Presents Project Pabst
08/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory +
08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre +
08/31 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall +
09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl +
09/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory +
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +
09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre $
09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium $
09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater $
09/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $
09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $
09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater !
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union !
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater !
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater !
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks
% = w/ Tennis
& = w/ The New Pornographers
# = w/ Cherry Glazerr
^ = w/ Belle & Sebastian
* = w/ Andrew Bird
+ = w/ White Reaper
$ = w/ Twin Peaks
! = w/ The Shins
The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:
04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University; Rites of Spring
04/22-23 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/13 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
05/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
05/19 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino @ Stir Cove
05/21 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts
05/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/24 – Calgary, AB @ McEwan Hall
05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/29 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
06/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
06/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF
06/10 – Anchorage, AK @ Moose’s Tooth Pub
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
06/16 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/17 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ The Chelsea
06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
07/05-09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
07/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapid Theater
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE — Indoor
08/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/04-05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit
08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival
08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
08/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union ^
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater ^
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^
^ = w/ Spoon