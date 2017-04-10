Spoon and The Shins team up for co-headlining tour dates

Photos by Philip Cosores

Spoon and The Shins both put out new albums last month, and both bands are set to spend much of the year touring in support of their respective release. Come this fall, they’ll share the stage for four co-headlining dates. They’ll play Berkeley’s Greek Theater on September 30th; San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union on October 1st; Phoenix’s Comerica Theater on October 3rd; and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO on October 5th. Find both bands’ full tour schedules below.

Heartworms, The Shins’ fifth album, was released on March 10th. A week later brought the release of Spoon’s stellar Hot Thoughts. To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Spoon have shared a new video for the album’s title track, filmed during the band’s recent residency at SXSW in Austin.

Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Cuahuhtemoc, MX @ El Imperial

04/19 – Atizapan De Zaragoaza, MX @ Foro Indierocks

04/20 – Atizapan De Zaragoaza, MX @ Foro Indierocks

04/27 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

04/28 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric %

04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre %

05/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor %

05/02 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues %

05/03 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater %

05/05 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm %

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

05/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %

05/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine %

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall %

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken

06/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

06/25 – Ewjik, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

06/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Arts School

06/30 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/03 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater

07/05 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

07/06 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Festival

07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre &

07/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion &

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre &

07/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis &

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE &

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

07/29 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*

08/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

08/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

08/09 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

08/27 – Portland, OR @ MusicFestNW Presents Project Pabst

08/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory +

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre +

08/31 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall +

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl +

09/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory +

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +

09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre $

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium $

09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater $

09/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $

09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $

09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater !

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union !

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater !

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater !

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks

% = w/ Tennis

& = w/ The New Pornographers

# = w/ Cherry Glazerr

^ = w/ Belle & Sebastian

* = w/ Andrew Bird

+ = w/ White Reaper

$ = w/ Twin Peaks

! = w/ The Shins

The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University; Rites of Spring

04/22-23 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/13 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

05/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/19 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino @ Stir Cove

05/21 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts

05/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/24 – Calgary, AB @ McEwan Hall

05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/29 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

06/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

06/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF

06/10 – Anchorage, AK @ Moose’s Tooth Pub

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

06/16 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/17 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ The Chelsea

06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07/05-09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapid Theater

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE — Indoor

08/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/04-05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

08/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union ^

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater ^

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

^ = w/ Spoon