Spotify executive killed in Swedish terror attack

Four people were killed and 15 others were injured when a suspected terrorist drove his car into an upscale department store in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday. Among the victims was a Spotify executive named Chris Bevington, who served as the company’s director of global partnerships/business development.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek confirmed Bevington’s passing. “It is with shock and a heavy heart that I can confirm that Chris Bevington from our Spotify team lost his life in Friday’s senseless attack on Stockholm,” Ek wrote in a Facebook post.

“Chris has been a member of our band for over 5 years. He has had a great impact on not just the business but on everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him. There are no words for how missed he will be or for how sad we all are to have lost him like this.”

Read Ek’s note below.